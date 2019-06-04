The Coca-Cola (KO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company. This bolstered its quarterly performances as evident from a robust surprise trend. First-quarter 2019 marked its seventh positive earnings surprise in the last eight quarters and seventh straight sales beat. Ongoing productivity efforts and disciplined growth strategies along with robust performance across segments are aiding top and bottom lines. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands has been the key focus area, which has led to the expansion of retail value share. Moreover, its global re-franchising initiatives are expected to boost margins. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar comparable revenues and operating income in the second quarter and 2019.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

KO stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,500,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634,877 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,490,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,588,000 after purchasing an additional 928,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,412,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,740 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

