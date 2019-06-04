TheStreet Lowers Leggett & Platt (LEG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

