Thomas E. Richards Sells 66,667 Shares of CDW (CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 791,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $117,816,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 514,231 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,686,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,478,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,616,000 after acquiring an additional 367,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

