TiVo Corp (TIVO) Position Cut by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,704 shares during the quarter. TiVo comprises 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TiVo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 190,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 345,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TiVo by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 61,812 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,549,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TiVo alerts:

TiVo stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. TiVo Corp has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $896.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

TIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/tivo-corp-tivo-position-cut-by-b-riley-financial-inc.html.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.