TiVo Corp (TIVO) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TiVo were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TiVo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TiVo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of TiVo by 3.9% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 53,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.18. TiVo Corp has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. TiVo’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

