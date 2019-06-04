ToaCoin Hits Market Cap of $288,716.00 (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $288,716.00 and $893.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ToaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00080121 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00188778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006858 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,212,359,560 coins and its circulating supply is 3,632,474,057 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

