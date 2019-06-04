Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $124.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.04 million and the lowest is $122.90 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $119.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $446.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.10 million to $446.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $478.53 million, with estimates ranging from $469.75 million to $487.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

In other news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.