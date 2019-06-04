Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.47 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $124.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.04 million and the lowest is $122.90 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $119.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $446.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.10 million to $446.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $478.53 million, with estimates ranging from $469.75 million to $487.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

In other news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.