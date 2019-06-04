Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 230,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,813. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/tredje-ap-fonden-boosts-stake-in-discovery-inc-series-c-disck.html.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.