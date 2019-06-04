Tredje AP fonden Has $357,000 Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 48,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,507. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 8.72%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

