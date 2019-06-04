Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 259,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,622. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/tuttle-tactical-management-takes-position-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.