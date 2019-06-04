Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,805,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $777,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.13.

TYL stock opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,706. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

