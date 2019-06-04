UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. HSBC decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($49.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Wizz Air to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,419.25 ($44.68).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,274 ($42.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,814 ($49.84).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 72,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59), for a total transaction of £2,181,600 ($2,850,646.81).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

