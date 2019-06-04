Udg Healthcare (UDG) PT Raised to GBX 1,165 at Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,165 ($15.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.74% from the stock’s current price.

UDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 799.86 ($10.45).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON:UDG opened at GBX 711.50 ($9.30) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 906.50 ($11.85). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.33.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.