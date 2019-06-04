Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Unique Fabricating were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 295,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 124,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter.

UFAB stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Unique Fabricating Inc has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFAB shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Unique Fabricating and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

