Universal Electronics (UEIC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC opened at $36.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,267.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $63,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $173,948 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.