Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,561 shares in the company, valued at $490,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 851.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 232.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 629,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 413,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

