Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 4,464.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Uxin were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UXIN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Uxin by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uxin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UXIN shares. ValuEngine cut Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Uxin in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Uxin Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uxin Ltd will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/uxin-ltd-uxin-shares-bought-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.