ValuEngine Upgrades Callaway Golf (ELY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.91.

ELY stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,920.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

