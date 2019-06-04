VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

GRNB opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

