Varonis Systems (VRNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

VRNS stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

