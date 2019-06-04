Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $527,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $549,760.00.

SGEN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 473,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 2.14. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 424.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

