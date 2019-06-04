Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,704,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,300,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $18,286,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $13,751,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,200 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 63,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,188. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

