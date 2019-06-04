Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,837 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $23,704,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,993,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 818,549 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

