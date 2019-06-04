Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 39.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Renasant by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,444. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

