Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 2,933 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,985.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,837. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.97.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

