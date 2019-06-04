Vonovia (VNA) Given a €54.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.10 ($59.42) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.19 ($59.53).

VNA opened at €47.64 ($55.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 12 month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

