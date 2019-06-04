WavesGo (WGO) Price Down 27.5% This Week

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $97,672.00 and $81.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00388721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.02837369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00152912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004422 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,016,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,016,061 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.