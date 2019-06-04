Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McKay Securities (MCKS)

McKay Securities (LON: MCKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2019 – McKay Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/28/2019 – McKay Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

5/20/2019 – McKay Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/14/2019 – McKay Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/8/2019 – McKay Securities had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/29/2019 – McKay Securities is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MCKS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 238 ($3.11). 21,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.12. McKay Securities plc has a 1-year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

