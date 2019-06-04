Weight Watchers International (WW) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.90. 1,791,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,003,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several research firms have commented on WW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.38.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $378,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

