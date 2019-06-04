Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Welbilt were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Welbilt by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,383,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after buying an additional 1,459,895 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 3,050,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after buying an additional 91,945 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after purchasing an additional 329,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.69. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

