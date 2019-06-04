West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,992 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $94,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,720,000 after acquiring an additional 172,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,067,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,652,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,683,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 target price on the stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $548,467.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 16.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst-shares-sold-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.