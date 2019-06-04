Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,620,958.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.94 per share, with a total value of $503,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650 in the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. 1,639,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,639. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

