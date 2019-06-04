Westrock (WRK) Trading 7.1% Higher

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.60. 2,857,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,642,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westrock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,913 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

