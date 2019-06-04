Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Sunday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSM. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $63.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.16.

Shares of WSM opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 713,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,817,000 after purchasing an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

