Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 694 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,643. The company has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

