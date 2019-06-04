Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €230.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.95 ($226.68).

WDI stock opened at €145.20 ($168.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.88. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a fifty-two week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

