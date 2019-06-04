Worldcore (WRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $255,515.00 and $350.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00381771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.98 or 0.02889106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00148956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.