Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.40.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.87. 2,889,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $184.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

