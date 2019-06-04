Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 29,447 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,171,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,648,000 after purchasing an additional 910,041 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.98.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 53,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,103. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

