Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.59.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,322. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

