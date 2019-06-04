Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Boosted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,405 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $68,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $390,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $376,918,000 after purchasing an additional 116,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,672,000 after purchasing an additional 453,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.68.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $103,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,977.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,020 shares of company stock valued at $896,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

