Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 479,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 115,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,800,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 576,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,136,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 161,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

