Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.09 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 277,895 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 993.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 93,014 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. 2,051,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,409. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 5.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

