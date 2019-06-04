Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marcus Corp (MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.79 Million

Analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report $234.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.99 million. Marcus reported sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $838.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.50 million to $839.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $890.52 million, with estimates ranging from $887.05 million to $894.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.20 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCS shares. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $359,368.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,029. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Marcus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Marcus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 137,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marcus by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. Marcus has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

