Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. Atkore International Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.82. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

