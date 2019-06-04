Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (JRSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to announce $12.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.39 million and the highest is $12.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full-year sales of $82.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $96.13 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jerash Holdings (US).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.