Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (JRSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to announce $12.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.39 million and the highest is $12.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full-year sales of $82.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $96.13 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jerash Holdings (US).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. ValuEngine cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

