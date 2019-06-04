Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings. Monotype Imaging posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monotype Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monotype Imaging by 338.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 393,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Monotype Imaging has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

