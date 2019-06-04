Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,016.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 63,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $5,073,438.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,451 shares of company stock worth $19,056,713 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.02. 427,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.