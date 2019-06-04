Zacks: IMMUTEP LTD/S (IMMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IMMUTEP LTD/S an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IMMUTEP LTD/S alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 254,302 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,405. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMMUTEP LTD/S (IMMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.