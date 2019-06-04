Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $219,413.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

